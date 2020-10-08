This is politics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
This refers to the letter ‘Outrage and protests’ (Oct 03) by Azfar Siddiqui. The writer thinks that members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will take to the streets to protest against inflation and gas shortage.
I am sure that the PDM would dissolve if the government announces to withdraw all the charges of corruption and money laundering against the opposition leaders.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
USA