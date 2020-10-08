close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
AFP
October 8, 2020

Govt’s goal is a self-reliant Pakistan: Imran

Top Story

AFP
October 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his government’s goal is a self-reliant Pakistan that would emerge as a global power as he stressed enhancing the young population’s skills.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a session of National Seminar on “Resetting and Rebooting Pakistan’s ICT Sector’ here at the National Defence University (NDU), a press release issued by the PM Media Office said on Wednesday.

Khan said the information and communication technology (ICT) sector held great potential for employment generation and revenue. Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and NDU President Lt-Gen Muhammad Saeed were present.

