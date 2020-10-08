Pakistani opens takeaway food joint in iconic red phone boxes

LONDON: A Pakistani entrepreneur has launched the “world’s smallest takeaway” serving delicious Pakistani food in three used London phone booths and plans to open new franchises across the United Kingdom.

Tayyab Shafiq, 25, rented the booths from the Red Kiosk Company which reuses old phone booths. Originally from Lahore, Shafiq came to London to study at the University College London (UCL) four years ago. He is a qualified mechanical engineer.

Speaking to The News, the entrepreneur said: “As a young Pakistani entrepreneur initiating my businesses in the UK, it saddened me that people relate desi food with Indian cuisine. I want people here to relate to the Pakistani cuisine as much as they do with Indian food. As a restauranteur I want to promote my Pakistani traditions.” The boxes are located just outside the Uxbridge Station on High Street, where Shafiq has been happily posing for pictures for the English press. His business venture of aromatic biryanis has been covered in several papers.

Shafiq sought to create a distinction between Pakistani and Indian cuisine and he says that is the reason he started this innovative venture to give another life to these red telephone booths.

Shafiq said he wanted to cater to the Pakistani and desi food market in his new venture. “As there are so many Pakistanis in the UK, I had a vision to do business which represents Pakistani culture in the UK and to play my role in strengthening the bond between Pakistan and the UK, especially after Brexit when the UK is looking for new business partners,” Tayyab told The News.

He said the “smallest takeaway in the world” serves chicken and lamb biryani, daal chaaval (lentils and rice), samosas, drinks and various other snacks.

He gets the food delivered to the booths twice a day and uses electric food warmers to keep the food hot and fresh. The booths are connected with the power supply and are secured by a password-protected punching pad. Shafiq plans on installing security alarms too.

Asian and Pakistani food in particular has become increasingly popular in the UK with ‘Chicken Tikka Masala’, an Anglicised version of the Chicken Tikka has been awarded Britain’s dish of the year many times.

Shafiq admitted that the place is too small and he struggles to fit himself in to fit, but said: “That’s the beauty of this restaurant. There is no place to sit. You can only do takeaway and enjoy food in your own space and in your own area.”

As soon as Shafiq opened the restaurant, it caught the attention of a reporter who did a story on it and within hours several media people descended on the location for interviews. Shafiq is currently renovating the booths to completely comply with the local council’s regulations on food.

“Over two weeks, I am going to completely change the decor and look of the phone booths from inside. To comply, I have to install a washing basin and water supply. I am also going to add a lot of Pakistani colour to it such as truck arts and other things making it more Pakistani-like.”

Tayyab Shafiq said his landlord was a good man who had given him three booths on a cheap rate. “I cannot disclose the deal between us but it’s very cheap. I have invested £800 to start the business.”

London’s iconic phone boxes became dysfunctional around five years ago as their utility came to an end. Previously, these booths were used to make telephone calls but then random people started using the space for marketing their products, relaxing on weekends after nights out and sometimes for answering the call of nature. The Red Kiosk Company that owns these booths then locked most of them up and decorated them in bright red to make them a tourist attraction.