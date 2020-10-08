Protests as Indian troops kill 3 Kashmiris in Shopian

HELD SRINAGAR: Three more Kashmiris were killed by Indian forces on Wednesday, triggering protests by locals and the subsequent use of force by occupation troops to disperse demonstrators in the Shopian district of Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmiri youths were killed during a brutal cordon and search operation in the Sugan locality of the district. The operation was ongoing as the last reports came in. The troops also continued operations in several other areas of the disputed territory.

The killing triggered forceful anti-India protests in Surgan, during which protesters raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Occupation troops fired pellets, bullets and tear gas shell on the protesters, leaving several of them injured.

Meanwhile, an All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the killings of innocent youths, saying India was engaged in the “systematic genocide of the Kashmiri people”. He urged the international community to impress upon India to stop the bloodshed and grant the people of Jammu and Kashmir their inalienable right to self-determination.