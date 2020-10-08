Amjad Niazi takes charge as chief of Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi assumed Command of Pakistan Navy as the 22nd Chief of the Naval Staff on Wednesday, the Pakistan Navy said.

In a series of tweets, the DGPR Navy said outgoing naval chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi handed command by presenting the traditional scroll to Adm Niazi during a change of command ceremony at PNS Zafar Islamabad.

In his farewell address, Adm Abbasi lauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy personnel and congratulated the new chief. Later, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Niazi laid a floral wreath at martyrs’ monument and offered Fateha at NHQ.