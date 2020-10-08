close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2020

Banking Mohtasib appoints adviser

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2020

KARACHI: Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has appointed Syed Wasimuddin as its media adviser, a statement said on Wednesday.

Wasimuddin brings 38 years of journalistic and public relations experience to his new post. He had served the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Pakistan Press International news agency and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), it added. His last assignment in the SBP was chief spokesman.

Latest News

More From Business