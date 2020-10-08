Gold rates drop Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased Rs300/tola to Rs113,000/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs256 to Rs96,880.

In the international market, bullion rates declined $29 to $1,884/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs4,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,028.80.