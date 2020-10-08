PSO starts LNG spot buying after three years

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has opted for spot buying of liquefied natural gas (LNG) after a gap of three years, inviting bids from international suppliers for three cargoes to be delivered in next three months, it was learnt on Wednesday.

According to the tender seen by The News each cargo of 143,000 cubic meters needs to be delivered on November 21-22, 2020; December 21-22, 2020 and January 21-22, 2021.

Pakistan is ramping up spot buying of LNG, which is considerably cheaper than the fixed contracts with Qatar Gas, ENI and Gunvor. The government is now importing additional LNG from the open market at a lower slope.

Last week, another state-owned importer Pakistan LNG Limited issued a tender for the import of a record six cargoes to be delivered during December.

December and January see a sharp spike in demand for gas, while this year the demand-supply gap will be greater on the back of higher consumption and diminishing indigenous supply.

The government expects 250-400 million metric cubic feet per day of gas shortfall in the Sui Southern Gas Company system in the coming winters. Sui Northern Gas Pipelines that feed Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir would also face 300-350 mmcfd in peak winter season

An industry official said the industrial sector is bearing higher fuel cost due to constraint in supply of Indigenous gas. Consequently, their profits are depleting due to the higher cost of RLNG (regasified), which is hovering around Rs1,500-Rs1,600/million metric British thermal unit (mmBtu) as compared to indigenous gas the cost of which is Rs1,021/mmBtu.

The cost of RLNG and indigenous gas has become almost the same.

“If government continues to keep its reliance on RLNG, and procure additional RLNG (exceeding 6 million tons per annum) at an open market rate, they will continue to benefit from it,” Taurus Securities said in a report. “Similarly, the subsidies payable to export oriented sectors to whom the government has to provide RLNG at $6.5/mmbtu can be saved.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) said the power sector is the main consumer of natural gas consuming around 38 percent, while the domestic sector is at 22 percent and fertilizer is 16 percent. Up to 45 percent of Pakistan’s power sector energy mix is based on natural gas.

The gap between gas demand and supply is expected to increase to 2.679 bcfd in FY 2022-23 and 4.796 bcfd by FY 2027-28 without the imported gas. The possible gap can be bridged through enhancement in indigenous gas exploration and production through incentivizing this sector, import of interstate natural gas through development of cross-country gas pipelines and increased import of LNG, according to Ogra.