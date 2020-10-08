German envoy calls on Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD: German Ambassador Bernhard Stephen Schlagheck and federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday exchanged views on the economic outlook in post-pandemic situation and the ongoing German portfolio in Pakistan.

The minister thanked and appreciated Germany for extending debt relief of almost $99 million under G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to Pakistan during the pandemic.

He appreciated Germany’s continuing economic cooperation worth £3 billion in the fields of energy, health, education, governance, sustainable development and microfinance sectors of Pakistan.

Bakhtyar shared the details of structural reform agenda undertaken by the present government on key elements, including good governance, institution building, transparency and accountability for better public service delivery.

He apprised the delegate of G2G negotiations worth £109 million on various projects encompassing energy, sustainable economic development and governance during the session held in Germany last year.

The minister proposed to hold session of this forum in Islamabad this year and area of priority might be extended focusing towards health, human resource development, climate change and green environmental technology, housing, tourism and e-governance in the future.

Both the leaders also discussed the German Strategy for 2021/26 that it would be beneficial for Pakistan and that this would be finalised in consultation with the government of Pakistan and, real-time information sharing and monitoring might be framed to connect donor, Pakistan and implementing partners for effective and timely execution of the projects.

The ambassador appreciated the economic policies of the government and strategy of “smart lockdown” to curtail the COVID 19 in the country.

He agreed on the proposed areas of priority and to enhance the area of G2G engagement between the

two countries. Germany would keenly continue economic cooperation with Pakistan in the future and portfolio would be strengthen in the post-pandemic situation.