Banking Mohtasib appoints adviser

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has appointed Syed Wasimuddin as its media adviser, a statement said on Wednesday.
Wasimuddin brings 38 years of journalistic and public relations experience to his new post. He had served the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Pakistan Press International news agency and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), it added. His last assignment in the SBP was chief spokesman.