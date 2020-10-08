New textile policy demanded

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Abdul Rahim Nasir has urged the government to immediately announce the new textile policy to attract new investment, a statement said on Wednesday.

The textile value chain is badly affected due to a delay in the announcement of the new textile policy, he said, adding that currently, Pakistan is facing production capacity shortfall and many exporters are refusing export orders because there is not enough capacity available in the country.

A long-term policy will give investors a clear vision that the government of Pakistan is ready to support the textile chain, he said.

The new textile policy carries the potential of taking the textile sector out of a crisis-like situation, Rahim said, adding that timely implementation of the long-term textile policy would not only bring new investment in the country, but would also enable the industry achieve the target of $30 billion exports in the next five years.

Ad hoc policies would not prove beneficial for the country’s exports and time has come to implement the long-term textile policy in letter and spirit.

The APTMA Punjab chairman said it was a challenging year for the government and the industry due to global pandemic of COVID-19, which pushed the global economy to the worst recession.

However, the local industry strived hard for its survival in this testing times, and we all stood like an iron wall against all the challenges. It all resulted in regaining the lost market at a fast pace, he added.