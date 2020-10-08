Bureaucratic hurdles rear economic crises

LAHORE: Every economic crisis brings opportunities that can take the economy forward even in depressing times. Sensible governments seek out of the book transparent solutions to tackle an economic downturn, instead of following conventional policies.

Lack of transparency and bad policies discourage investors. Entrepreneurs too are denied a level playing field in such an environment.

In Pakistan, permission for investment in lucrative fields is restricted to the favoured ones. For all others, bureaucratic hurdles are created at every step where official facilitation/permission is needed.

Genuine investors do not come forward when they see that vibrant sectors of the economy are reserved for blue-eyed entrepreneurs only.

Energy sector on the other hand is a mess too. Investment in the energy sector was badly managed.

The mistakes committed when the first agreement with the Independent Power Producer was signed were repeated in subsequent power generation projects with minor changes. The concept of guaranteed profit and purchase of power produced was extremely flawed.

We cannot recover the cost of energy paid to the producers when there are leakages in our power distribution system. The government would always remain short of funds if bills of almost 15 percent of power supplied remain unpaid, while the supply to the defaulters continues.

It is unfair to burden consumers with the charges of power theft and non-collection of bills. This practice has been going on for more than two decades. No government including the incumbents has been able to reform the system.

Being unable to recover enough from the power supplied, the government first started delaying the payments to the IPPs and gradually started defaulting on its sovereign guarantees. The IPPs did not put much pressure on the government by forcing it to honour its sovereign guarantees.

However, it certainly scared not only investors in the energy sector but other investors as well. Power sector can be fixed with good governance and transparency to not only save hundreds of billions of rupees every year but add some amount in the national exchequer.

Currently, we have messed things up. We have surplus power which we cannot consume. The state asks many IPPs to hold generation for which it must pay capacity charges under its sovereign guarantee.

This in other words means that we are paying power generating companies a certain percentage (probably over 50 percent) without buying a single unit from them. Had the economic matters been managed prudently there would have been no surplus power.

The expected industrialisation did not take place as projected in 2014 when the economy was on the go. Moreover, even the existing industries are mostly operating below their installed capacities.

Power consumption has declined from 2018 level. Traditionally 10-15 percent additional power was needed every year. Now the consumption has declined below 2018 level.

The inability of the government to pay the IPPs for the power they supplied or their capacity charges under its sovereign guarantee has scared the investors in other sectors as well. Investors are not prepared to trust a government on its announced policies if it defaults on its sovereign guarantees.

Pakistan imports mobiles phones worth $1-1.5 billion every year. The regulators should have approved five or six specifications of mobile phones and facilitated the investors in establishing local brands.

Pakistan has many times more mobile users than Finland, Germany, Holland, Singapore, or Taiwan all of whom export mobile phones. With economies of scales available domestically, a dedicated approach induced local production of quality mobiles could place Pakistan among mobile phone exporters.

Our textile industry mostly operates below its capacity because it has a lower share in the domestic market than China and India. Only 30 percent of textiles produced in the country are consumed domestically, while China and India both with a billion plus population supply 60-70 percent of their textile production in their home market.

Because of policy flaws, local gents and children wear market is in the hands of producers in Far East and China, while women fabric comes from China (both legally and via smuggling) and from India through smuggling.

Old clothing is another big source of imported textiles. The poor population in absolute numbers in India is almost four times more than Pakistan.

Still India does not allow import of used clothing. Pakistan by some estimates fulfils 15 percent of its clothing needs from used clothing.

Used clothing is also a conduit to bring imported unstitched stock lot fabrics at nominal duty.

The government needs to look into these matters and change its approach towards each sector separately to enhance its share globally as well as to attract investment for the domestic market.