Banks asked to channel govt’s cash resources to SBP

KARACHI: The central bank on Wednesday asked banks to start channeling government cash resources to its treasury single account in line with an IMF’s (International Monetary Fund) condition.

In August, the finance division directed all federal government ministries, divisions, attached departments and subordinate offices to close their banks accounts with the commercial banks/financial institutions and transfer the balance funds to the federal government’s central account No. I (non-food) with the SBP.

“In line with the instructions of authorised signatories, the banks shall close all such accounts and transfer their balances to SBP for onward credit to the federal government’s central account,” the SBP said in a statement.

“In order to ensure closure of all the accounts and transfer of their balances to SBP through a standardised procedure, banks are hereby advised to develop their internal applications and processes.”

Banks are asked to keep track of the receipt of directives by the authorised signatories, closure of accounts by banks’ branches and transfer of available balances to their centralised treasury and transfer of the consolidated amount by the centralised treasury to the SBP through RTGS.

The SBP said the bank branches will receive the government’s account closure request from the finance division.

“Upon receipt of account closure request, the respective branches will initiate the closure of accounts and transfer the available balances to their centralised treasuries within 7 days,” said the SBP.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said a treasury single account is an essential tool for consolidating and managing governments’ cash resources, as well as minimising borrowing costs.

In late March, IMF paused discussions with Pakistan on the second review of the three-year extended fund facility program worth $6 billion following the coronavirus outbreak. That review’s conclusion is imperative for the country to bag the third tranche of around $450 million under the facility.

The TSA is a consolidated bank account through which the government transacts all receipts and payments.

The TSA is an important tool for the efficient management and control of government liquidity because it provides a unified view of all available cash resources to the government and the demand on these resources, which in turn optimises government borrowing and reduces debt-servicing costs.

It also facilitates better fiscal and monetary policy coordination.

TSAs are currently in place in many developed and developing markets, including Latin American and African countries.