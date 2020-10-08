Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee continued to trade higher against the dollar on Wednesday, aided by soft dollar demand from importers and sales by exporters, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 163.97 against the dollar, compared with the Tuesday’s closing of 164.04 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

In the open market, the local currency also ended stronger at 164.10 to the dollar, compared with 164.20 in the previous session.

Dealers expect the rupee to continue to be supported in the coming days, potentially trading in the range of 163.50 and 163.80 on the back of slowdown in the importers’ dollar demand, higher remittances, inflows in the government securities, along with continued forward dollar sales by exporters.

“We don't see any buying pressure from across-the-board [importers and corporates] due to routine payments,” a foreign exchange dealer said.

“We also expect good inflows from investors buying treasury bills that will prop up the rupee.”

Foreign investors bought the government securities such as T-bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds worth $124.39 million in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Analysts expect some improvement in the portfolio investment by foreigners due to a near-zero interest rates in the developed markets and stable exchange rate.