Stocks claw back losses in valuations-led rally

Stocks on Wednesday staged a strong recovery in a valuations-led rally, where investors binged on oversold blue chips, amid bets of robust quarterly earnings, dealers said.

The KSE-100 shares index, the benchmark of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), gained 1.85 percent or 722.48 points to close at 39,849.96 points, while ready volumes increased to 431.962 million shares from 406.036 million recorded on Tuesday.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said “Post-rout attractive values in blue chips and trading stocks helped build a handsome rally”.

The future course of market appeared to be mixed-to-uncertain because of the unpredictable political situation, Ahmad added.

KSE-30 shares index also hit a high of 1.56 percent or 258.41 points to end at 16,853.38 points.

A A Soomro, managing director KASB Securities, said, “For now, giving a deaf ear to the political noise all of a sudden, investors decided to pick up fallen angels”.

The greenery prevailed across the board today, Soomro said, adding that the government was beginning to take reform measures required before restarting IMF program that might enable floating of international bonds.

Trading activity was recorded in 425 active scrips, of which 341 gained, 70 lost, and 14 ended unchanged.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “The index performed robustly during the day mainly on the expected announcement of automobile and SPI (Sensitive Price Index) numbers".

Moreover, during the day, food and automobile stocks mainly FFL, UNITY, GHNL, GHNI, and HCAR put up a strong performance to mark day to day gains, Khalid added.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks closed bullish amid higher trades on institutional interest in oversold blue chip scrips across the board ahead of quarter-end earnings announcement due next week”.

Higher global crude oil prices, robust data on cement sales, exports for September, over a trillion rupee revenue collection for the July-September, and stronger rupee helped stocks recover, Mehanti added.

Adil Ghaffar, CEO of First Equity Modaraba, said, “The market remained in positive territory the whole day”.

“Consolidation in exposure, due to exclusion of HASCOL from the list of margin eligible securities, has been accomplished.”

The government in its drive to provide low cost housing and construction of dams was utilising all resources to achieve the target, which would keep the cement and steel sectors in the limelight,” Ghaffar added.

Tahir Abbas director research at Arif Habib Ltd, said, “The market rebounded as valuations, following a massive correction, became too attractive for investors to ignore and thus resulted in a fresh wave of buying”.

Buying surfaced mainly on hopes of strong upcoming quarterly financial results, Abbas added.

Island Textile, up Rs64.33 to close at Rs989.33/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, gaining Rs64 to finish at Rs1,689/share, were the top gainers, while Unilever Foods, down Rs184.33 to close at Rs14,788.33/share, and Rafhan Maize, losing Rs150 to close at Rs8150.00/share, ended up as the top losers.

Hascol Petrol’s trading volume was the highest of the day with 59.705 million shares, up Rs0.97 to end at Rs16.82/share, whereas Al-Shaheer Corporation’s was the lowest with 11.958 million shares), up Rs1.41 to end at Rs20.47/share.