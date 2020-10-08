Govt raises Rs747 billion via MTBs, PIBs auctions

KARACHI: The government on Wednesday raised Rs747 billion through the auctions of market treasury bills and Pakistan Investment Bonds (floating rate) to finance budget deficit.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) sold Rs653 billion worth of T-bills, while the yields rose on the shorter tenors and fell on longer one. It sold Rs94 billion worth of PIBs.

The three-month treasury bills cut-off yield increased to 7.1898 percent from 7.1292 percent. The SBP sold Rs519.3 billion worth of three-month paper.

The SBP said it sold Rs104.5 billion worth of six-month paper. The six-month yield stood at 7.2189 percent, compared with 7.1800 percent in the previous auction held on September 23.

The cut-off yield on 12-month treasury bills dropped to 7.2990 percent from 7.3090 percent. The SBP raised Rs29 billion from 12-month paper.

Analysts said the latest auction indicates an increase in interest rates in the monetary policy announcements later in the year. However, they see a status quo in the monetary policy at least till December 2020.

The SBP kept the policy rate unchanged at 7 percent in a last monetary policy meeting held on September 19 though inflation went up to 9 percent in September, from 8.2 percent in August, on the back of a hefty jump in prices of food products.

The SBP now expects inflation for FY21 to remain within the previously announced 7-9 percent range.