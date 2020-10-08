SBP introduces carrot-and-stick policy to promote housing finance

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday launched an incentive and penalty mechanism for banks to promote housing and construction financing.

The SBP requires banks to achieve mandatory targets, equivalent to 5 percent of their domestic private sector credit by December 31 next year to enhance the flow of financing towards the sector. Accordingly, quarterly targets from December 31, 2020 till December 31, 2021 have been agreed with the banks.

“Building upon its earlier measure of setting mandatory target for banks to extend mortgage loans and financing for developers and builders, SBP has introduced the mechanism to incentivise meeting these targets,” the SBP said in a statement. “The mechanism also penalises the banks for any shortfall in meeting the target.”

The SBP said from December, banks will find an incentive of maintaining reduced cash reserve requirement (CRR) with SBP, in the next quarter, in case they achieve or exceed the target of financing for housing and construction of buildings set for the quarter. The amount of CRR to be maintained for the forthcoming quarter will be reduced by an amount equal to increase in housing and construction finance from 30 June 2020 to the end of the relevant quarter.

“This incentive, however, will be subject to a ceiling of 1 percent of the total demand and time liabilities based on which CRR is calculated,” it said. “Further, the banks shall continue to maintain daily minimum CRR, which is currently at 3 percent.”

Conversely, if the banks fail to meet the target, they will be penalised by requiring to maintain extra CRR by an amount equal to the shortage from the target. Banks do not earn any return on the amount of CRR maintained. Therefore, a decrease in amount of CRR works as an incentive for banks, whereas an increase in amount of CRR serves as a penalty for banks.

SBP said it has been actively working with banks to support finance for the promotion of housing and construction of building activities in the country. “The growth of the housing and construction sector is vital for the economy, due to its linkages with a number of allied industries and potential for jobs creation and Pakistan has lower private sector credit to GDP than many comparable countries.”

SBP expects that this incentive mechanism, through changes in the CRR structure, will result in banks increasing their emphasis on housing and construction finance.