Rapist at large

Ghaziabad police failed to arrest a man for raping his former wife three days ago. The victim (S) has been separated from her husband Yasar five years ago.

The accused, Yasar, along with his brothers Naveed and Adeel forcibly entered the house of the victim three days ago and ripped her clothes off. Later, Yasar raped her and all the three escaped.

found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Millat Park police on Wednesday. Some locals spotted the body of a man lying near Yateem Khana Bazaar and informed the police. The victim has been identified as Imran, son of Bashir and was said to be an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs.