PU awards six PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to six scholars. They included Muhammad Faisal who got the PhD degree in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis entitled “National Security Strategy of Iran and North Korea: A Quest for Nuclearisation (2005-2015)”, Muhammad Usman in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled “A Discussion on the Fundamentals of Contemporary Ijtihad: An Analytical Study”, Atiq-ur-Rehman in the subject of Economics after approval of his thesis entitled “Capital Account Liberalisation, Growth, Productivity and Investment: The Case of Emerging Economics”, Zahida Naz in the subject of Persian after approval of her thesis, Hafiz Ramzan in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis and Shahid Sherzada in the subject of Zoology after approval of his thesis.