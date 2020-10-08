Wapda workers observe protest day

Lahore:The Wapda/electricity workers observed Wednesday as a protest day under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA in support of their demands.

A rally of hundreds of Wapda workers was held in front of Lahore Press Club. The workers were carrying the national flags and banners in support of their demands, urging at least 30 per cent increase in the wages of the workers employed in the government, semi-government and banks. The wages were not raised in the federal budget in the current fiscal year despite high cost of living, they said.

Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of the union, addressing the participants urged the prime minister to review the decision of the proposed privatisation of the national public utilities such as electricity and thermal power houses “on the behest of IMF.” He demanded that the government should raise their productivity by appointment of professional management instead of private members of board of directors having no investment of single rupee in electricity distribution companies. In a resolution, the labour leaders demanded the energy federal minister and secretary fill the thousands of vacant posts of linemen and other field staff.