Thousands of people falling below poverty line: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the government have broke all the previous records of bad governance, price hike and of widening the gap between the rich and poor, warning that thousands of people are going below the poverty line on a daily basis due to bad policies of the government.

While presiding over the JI Central Executive Council meeting at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said the interest-based economy and inability of the rulers were the main hurdle in the development of the country. He said the CEC expressed severe concern over the deteriorating situation of economy, which led to the massive increase in prices of basic commodities and made millions jobless in the past two years. He said the CEC discussed the prevailing political situation and formulated future strategy. He said there was an urgent need to start mass movement to get rid of the interest-based economy, adding the debt trap around the country was a conspiracy to enslave the nation. He also linked the FATF-related legislation to the agenda of the international powers to take control of the freedom of the people of Pakistan. He said the so-called mainstream opposition backed the government-proposed legislation on FATF which proved their loyalty with the western powers.

The CEC expressed concern over the weak foreign policy of the PTI government which allegedly allowed the Modi government to complete its design about the region. The meeting called for highlighting the Kashmir issue at the local and international level, adopting a decisive strategy for the cause. It said Prime Minister Imran Khan only made a lip service for the Kashmir brethren and did nothing practical in their support since the Modi government abrogated the special status of the occupied area on August 5, 2019.

The JI leadership vowed not to leave the people of Karachi alone at a time when different political parties were only doing dirty politics on the issues of the port city. JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch said the PTI government should halt branding its political opponents as traitors, by refraining from following in footsteps’ of the past rulers.