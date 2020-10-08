ACE seals 154 filling stations in Punjab over rules violation

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has launched a crackdown on 495 ‘illegal petrol stations’ across the province.

In a statement issued from the office of ACE, Punjab spokesperson, it has been said that these fuel stations are responsible for losses worth billions of rupees to the public exchequer.

ACE, Punjab DG Gohar Nafees said has out of 495 suspected pumps, 202 have been checked and 154 have been sealed. The list of investigated pumps includes eight pumps in Lahore, four in Nankana, seven in Kasur, eight in Sheikhupura, four in Gujrat, four in Hafizabad, five in Narowal, nine in Sialkot, 14 in Faisalabad, 10 in Toba Tek Singh, 11 in Jhang, 10 in Rawalpindi, five in Jhelum and 21 in Okara.

The investigation, which began two weeks ago, unearthed various violations of rules including lack of safety equipment and location of pumps near schools and hospitals. These pumps have neither any agreement with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) nor they have the crucial K-form which is issued by the Explosives Department after approval for construction of the fuel station is granted by DC’s office.

The standard procedure for construction of a fuel station involves many stages. Once an application for construction of a petrol pump is submitted to the government, it must get about a dozen No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from different departments including Environment Department before it goes for clearance to the DC. Only when the DC office issues an NOC then Explosives Department issues K-form, which ensures that the pump is not in close proximity to sensitive buildings.

In addition to the above violations, these pumps were also found selling oil smuggled from Iran, which remains outside the sales tax net and results in vast losses for the government. The investigation found that both Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and the Explosives Department were unaware of these illegal activities.