Fawad case: 3 prosecution witnesses record statements

LAHORE:An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the assets beyond reference against former principal secretary of then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif by October 29 while summoning more prosecution witnesses.

Fawad Hassan Fawad along with his brother Waqar Hassan appeared before the court. The court after recording the statements of three prosecution witnesses adjourned the hearing by October 29.

The NAB in reference against Fawad had claimed that he owns assets worth Rs 1.9 billion with no declared sources of income. The NAB in reference informed the court that Fawad Hassan Fawad owns a commercial plot measuring five-kanal in Sadr area of Rawalpindi which is approximate value is Rs 500 million.

The National Accountability Bureau further stated that it has been establish through investigations that Fawad is a share holder in a 15-storey commercial plaza located in Sadr area Rawalpindi.

The value of the said commercial plaza is Rs 3,850 million, the NAB added. The NAB stated that during the inquiry proceedings, all known sources of income of the accused were probed which included salaries, business income, amounting to Rs 25.48 million (approx) till 2018.