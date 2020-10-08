Wait for polls, governor asks Opp

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said Pakistan can no longer tolerate politics of division and mayhem, adding the opposition has no option but to wait for general elections.

Talking to Minister Dr Akhtar Malik and delegations of PTI at Governor House here Wednesday, the governor said Imran Khan will not be blackmailed by such tactics. He is a politician of ideologies and principles. Sarwar said, “We have taken difficult decisions to steer Pakistan out of crisis. If political opponents pursue their own personal interests and spread mayhem in the country, this will not in any way serve Pakistan. I reiterate this to the opposition that they should respect the public mandate and avoid halting the process of the country's development.” We are making decisions as per national interests not personal or political interests.

Those who are trying to make the institutions controversial will only face failure because the strength of Pakistan is in the strengthening of institutions. Public has given us a five-year mandate that’s why it is our democratic and constitutional right to complete our term. General elections will take place on time. If those think that they can threaten the government through protests, they are living in a fool’s paradise, the governor said. He said PM Imran Khan will complete his constitutional term.