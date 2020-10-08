Five injured in roof collapse

Four persons were injured when a roof of an under-construction building collapsed in the Shadbagh area on Wednesday. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and pulled out the four survivors from the debris. The injured were identified as Ashraf, 47, Liaqat, 25, Suleman, 28 and Mukhtar, 48.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old youth was injured by a train at Raiwind Railway Station on Wednesday. The injured identified as Zakaullah has been admitted to hospital.

arrested: Sattukatla Investigation police arrested three thieves. They have been identified as Bilal, Sabar and Usman. Qila Gujar Singh Investigation police arrested three pickpockets namely Irfan, Subhani and Ameen. Shadbagh Investigation police arrested two thieves Yaseen and Munawar. Gulberg police arrested a PO Munawar.