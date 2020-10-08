close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 8, 2020

Wheat being imported from Russia not inferior: Passco

Lahore

Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (Passco) has claimed that the wheat being imported under a government-to-government deal is by no means inferior in quality to the indigenous wheat.

According to a spokesperson of state-owned enterprises, 180,000 tons Russian milling wheat is being imported from the Russian Federation under government to government (G-to-G) basis. The imported grains with 12.5pc Protein (minimum), wet gluten 24pc (minimum) falling number 280 (minimum) and moisture 13.5pc (maximum) is by no means inferior in quality to the indigenous wheat, rather is a shade better in certain respects. These specifications have been negotiated and agreed upon by both the countries and imported wheat will land in Pakistan under the watchful eyes of international inspecting agencies.

