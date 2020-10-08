SSP, two others indicted in murder case

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Wednesday framed charges against SSP Mufakhar Adeel and two others in Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

The court has indicted Mufakhar Adeel, Assad Ali and Irfan Ali. Police produced the three accused before the court where the accused refused to accept the charges against them after which the court indicted them and summoned the prosecution witnesses by October 12 to start regular trial proceedings. Previously, Naseerabad police had submitted challan of Shahbaz Tatla murder case against SSP Mufakhar Adeel and others. In the challan, police have attached all footage of Mufakhar Adeel and Shahbaz Tatla, including CCTV footage of 7 February from Kalma Chowk. The challan stated that SSP Mufakhar and his friend Assad Bhatti picked Tatla from Kalma Chowk.

Later, they intoxicated him and suffocated him to death. Police claimed the accused put the body of Tatla in an acid drum and drained the remains after they got liquefied in acid. Irfan assisted Mufakhar and Assad in arranging the acid drum and other logistics.

In a bid to destroy the evidence, the accused dumped them in Gajjumatta drain. Moreover, police claimed that Mufakhar murdered the former law officer in the name of honour as it was alleged that he had developed illicit relations with the wife of the police officer.