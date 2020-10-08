Court warns govt of appointing commission on drugs price hike

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Wednesday observed if federal government failed to satisfy the court on the issue of unprecedented and unbearable increase in prices of medicines, it would appoint a commission to probe into exorbitant increase in medicine prices.

As hearing commenced, federal government and Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) sought more time to file their replies. Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi accepted their request and adjourned hearing till October 14.

The petition filed by Chairman Judicial activism panel Azhar Siddique advocate, pleading that lifesaving drugs were already inaccessible for the common people due to their high prices and now government had increased medicines price up to 262 per cent which had made life miserable for poverty-hit people. He said the recent hike in medicines prices exposed inability of the government which had failed to cater the needs of the citizens who were already suffering from financial crisis due to Corona related lockdown and price hike. The petition requested the court to set aside recent increase in price of medicine.

Cheema case adjourned: An accountability court on Wednesday adjourned until 12 October the hearing of the assets beyond means case against former LDA Director General Ahad Khan Cheema. The counsel of Cheema didn’t appear before the court after which the court adjourned the case for 12 October. According to the NAB, it had traced 22 properties, out of which 20 are in the name of Ahad Cheema, and two are registered in the name of his family members. NAB had arrested Cheema in Ashiana Housing scam. However, during the course of investigation, it was revealed that Cheema owns assets beyond known source of income.