Celebrations of Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) Urs continue

LAHORE:The celebrations of the three-day 977th Urs of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), continued on the second day on Wednesday.

Various seminars of preachers, spiritual gatherings, Qirat and Naat competitions and debate contests, seminars on Tasawwuf and spiritualism, lectures of religious scholars were held. According to the traditions, the milk seller community brought thousands of litres of milk as a donation for the milk Sabeel which was distributed among the devotees and visitors. Thousands of devotees and visitors from all parts of the country came to witness the Urs and offered special prayers. Groups of devotees, many of them led by their respective spiritual leaders and local Gaddi Nasheens, arrived the well-illuminated shrine marching on the drum beats and reciting naats and hymns during the past two days.

A large number of philanthropists provided them with free food (Langar) as part of worship. The Punjab government has made special security arrangements as security officials have been deputed on rooftops to ensure the peaceful and smooth urs celebrations. One hundred close circuit cameras have been installed. Around 1,700 cops have been deputed and 12 walkthrough gates and metal detectors have been provided for security of the devotees. Lady cops have also been deputed in the women’s portion of the shrine.