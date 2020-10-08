Commission settling LDA cases on priority: minister

Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has chaired a meeting of LDA Bonafide Commission at his office. Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed his satisfaction that cases are being settled on priority by the commission.

The commission is mandated to solve problems of citizens pending with LDA and solution to complicated cases and the given verdicts prove better performance of the commission, he added. The commission has made record decisions and solution of the problems of the people through this platform is praiseworthy, he added.