New master plan for Lahore in 18 months: LDA

LAHORE:Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar has said the new master plan for Lahore will be prepared in 18 months.

The consultant entrusted with the task of preparing the master plan will be extended all possible support for getting the required information and data from other departments concerned. The new master plan will be prepared keeping in view the requirements of development till 2050.

Besides Lahore, the master plan will be prepared for 49 urban settlements in Sheikhupura, Nankana and Kasur. He was talking to the representatives of the consultants shortlisted for preparation of the master plan. The meeting was attended by representatives of companies from Singapore, London and Lebanon through video conferencing. The LDA has shortlisted three consortia that met the eligibility criteria for the preparation of the new Lahore Master Plan 2050. The pre-qualifying consortium included Dar Al-Hindsa (Lebanon), Mine Heart (Singapore) and Nespak (Pakistan). These companies have been issued request for proposal for submitting their technical and financial bids till October 19, 2020. The LDA DG said the new master plan will be prepared for all urban and rural areas within the limits of Lahore division. The preparation of the new master plan will ensure environmental protection, sensible use of resources, preservation of historical heritage, promotion of economic activities and inclusion of all sections of the population. Meanwhile, on the directions of LDA DG, the staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-II sealed 20 buildings in Karim Block, Allama Iqbal Town, during an ongoing operation against the defaulters of commercialisation fee.

underpass: LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran has directed the officers concerned that Firdous Market underpass should be made passable for vehicles in 15 days. Construction work of service road and walkways adjacent to the underpass should also be completed soon, he said. The LDA vice-chairman drove the vehicle and inspected the barrel and ramp of Firdous Market underpass.