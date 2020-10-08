close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
October 8, 2020

North Korean diplomat who fled Rome defected to South

October 8, 2020

Seoul: North Korea’s former acting ambassador to Italy defected to the South after disappearing from the mission in Rome two years ago, a South Korean MP confirmed Wednesday.

Senior diplomat Jo Song Gil vanished with his wife in November 2018 and reportedly sought asylum, while his daughter was said to have been repatriated to the authoritarian state. About 30,000 North Koreans have fled repression and poverty under the communist regime and settled in the capitalist South, mostly by first secretly crossing over the porous border with China.

