Swiss told ‘get a grip’ as virus cases top 1,000-mark

GENEVA: Daily coronavirus cases in Switzerland jumped over the 1,000 mark on Wednesday for the first time since April 1 as the Swiss were urged to "get a grip".

Recorded infections in the wealthy Alpine nation of 8.5 million people only previously topped 1,000 between March 16 and April 1, at the height of its Covid-19 outbreak. Faced with the recent jump in case numbers, Health Minister Alain Berset on Tuesday urged the Swiss to "get a grip" by respecting physical distancing and hand hygiene in private as well as in public.

The situation is "not easy at the moment", he said, according to Switzerland’s ATS news agency. In order to avoid closing down establishments, "we have to stick to the ground rules", he said. Birthday gatherings, private parties and slackening diligence when it comes to distancing, mask-wearing and hand hygiene "work against us", Berset stressed.

Switzerland recorded 1,074 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the overall total to nearly 57,600 cases and 1,788 deaths. "These figures are worrying," Professor Didier Trono, head of the Laboratory of Virology and Genetics at the EPFL science and technology university in Lausanne, told public broadcaster RTS.

Pointing to other European countries where a second wave of infections began several weeks ago, he stressed "there is no reason to think that the Swiss are different, nor that the virus in Switzerland is different."

Despite bordering northern Italy -- the early epicentre of the outbreak in Europe -- Switzerland was not hit as hard by Covid-19 deaths and did not impose as strict a lockdown as some other European states.

Daily case numbers hit a very low and stable level in mid-June. Infections rose consistently after that, before the big jump in recent days. Switzerland reopened its football stadiums and ice hockey arenas to big crowds again on October 1. Arenas can be two-thirds full and fans must wear masks.

Across Switzerland, the case rate over the previous 14 days is 74.2 per 100,000 people. However, the picture is varied across the country, with the cantons of Geneva and Vaud, which contains Lausanne, the hardest hit.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s government on Wednesday ordered pubs to shut for just over two weeks in its two biggest cities, Edinburgh and Glasgow, to curb a rise in coronavirus cases. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the new measures, to last for 16 days from Friday, were designed as "short, sharp action to arrest the worrying increase in infection".

The Scottish National Party (SNP) leader had previously ruled out a two-week "circuit-breaker" national lockdown later this month to cut close-contact transmission. In most of Scotland, indoor hospitality venues such as pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes will only be allowed to operate between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm, serving food but not alcohol.

Outdoor venues will be allowed to stay open until 10:00 pm and sell alcohol. But in five areas across the so-called "Central Belt", from Glasgow in the west to capital Edinburgh in the east, all licensed indoor and outdoor premises will be shut from October 9-25.

Takeaways would still be permitted, Sturgeon told the Scottish parliament, calling the decision "difficult but necessary". Some one million people live in Edinburgh and Glasgow combined, while most of the country’s 5.5 million people live in the Central Belt.

"We know that more than one-fifth of people contacted by test and trace report having visited a hospitality setting," said Sturgeon. "Significantly restricting licensed premises for 16 days temporarily removes one of the key opportunities the virus has to jump from household to household."

If the UK’s other devolved administrations in Wales and Northern Ireland follow suit, it could put pressure on the national government in London to do the same for England, given a similar spike in positive cases.

Opposition parties have said the early closing of English pubs at 10:00 pm has had little effect on cutting transmission rates. Sturgeon announced funding of Â£40 million ($51.5 million, 44 million euros) for businesses affected.

Other measures included a call to restrict use of public transport, the planned wider use of face coverings indoors and reintroduction of two-metre social distancing in shops. "Without them (the restrictions), there is a risk the virus will be out of control by the end of this month," she added. "But with them, we hope to slow its spread."