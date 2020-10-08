Jawwad Humayun elected as Chairman PAA unopposed

KARACHI: In the annual Elections 2020-2021 of Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) Mr. Jawwad Humayun has been elected as Chairman unopposed, whereas Brig. (Rtd.) M. Zubair Rehan as Senior Vice Chairman and Mr. Asad Inam as Vice Chairman also won unopposed.

Mr. Mahmood Parekh has also been elected as Chairman Zone “A”, Mr. Nadeem Akbar as Chairman Zone “B” and Mr. Rizwan Ashraf as Chairman Zone “C”.

On this occasion newly elected Chairman Mr. Jawwad Humayun thanked all members with the warm heart and committed that he would try to meet the expectation of the members of the PAA as well as of all Advertising Agencies and will utilize his best efforts for welfare of the PAA and well-being of its members and promote the tradition of all the advertising Industries in the country.

He further said that the unity and solidarity of members is the power of PAA. I pray to Almighty Allah and hoped that unity of all members will continue in future as shown in the election.

He admired and paid tribute to Mr. Waqar H. Haidri for his remarkable contribution for the welfare of PAA members, progress of advertising sector and growth of country’s economy at large. He hoped that Mr. Waqar will continue patronizing PAA officials with his great vision for the progress of advertising industry.****