Rangers arrest 21 suspected criminals

The paramilitary force on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 21 suspects during separate raids in parts of the city. According to a spokesperson for the Sindh Rangers, the raids were conducted in New Karachi Industrial Area, Awami Colony, Ferozabad, Mobina Town, Risala, Mominabad, Korangi, Model Colony and Sharae Faisal for their involvement in street crimes, robberies and drug peddling.

Teen commits â€˜suicideâ€™

A teenage boy allegedly committed suicide at his house in Junejo Colony on Tuesday. The body of 16-year-old Waqas, son of rickshaw driver Atiq Khan, was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.