Shia groups demand security for Chehlum mourners

Leaders of Shia political parties, including the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, the Shia Ulema Council and the Imamia Students Organisation, have asked the government and the law enforcement agencies to ensure providing security to Chehlum mourners and facilitating them in organising their processions to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi, Allama Aqeel Moosa, Allama Kamran Abidi, Ali Hussain Naqvi and others made the demand during a joint news conference in Karachi on Wednesday. They said the commemoration of the anniversary of the 40th day of martyrdom of the martyrs of Karbala is a regular annual event. However, they urged the government to do its job instead of impeding Chehlum.

They also said that facilitating the commemoration of Chehlum and ensuring security for all the participants of the mourning processions and congregations is the responsibility of the government and the security agencies. They further said that there are some elements within the governmentâ€™s ranks who want to violate the sanctity of Chehlumâ€™s mourning rituals through negative tactics. Hence, they warned, they would not tolerate such dirty tactics.