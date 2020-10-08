PSP, SUP leaders agree to maintain ethnic harmony in Sindh

Pak Sarzameen Party leaders met the leadership of the Sindh United Party on Wednesday as part of their efforts to maintain ethnic harmony in Sindh.

A delegation, headed by PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal, met SUP chief Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah at the residence of Ajit Ahuja, chief of the Indus Peoples Forum. Both leaders discussed the issues of the province and its residents, and agreed to formulate a strategy against those who incited enmity and created hatred between the Sindhi and Muhajir communities on ethnic grounds.

They also agreed to jointly work in the future to ensure stability in the province, saying that they would not allow this scheme of instigating a conflict between the two communities to become successful.

The PSP delegation included Anis Kaim Khani, Ashfaq Mangi, Shabbir Ahmed Kaim Khani and Maqbool Abro, while Roshan Burro, Ijaz Samtio and Jugdish Ahuja were part of the SUP delegation.