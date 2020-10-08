close
Thu Oct 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 8, 2020

PSP, SUP leaders agree to maintain ethnic harmony in Sindh

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
October 8, 2020

Pak Sarzameen Party leaders met the leadership of the Sindh United Party on Wednesday as part of their efforts to maintain ethnic harmony in Sindh.

A delegation, headed by PSP chief Syed Mustafa Kamal, met SUP chief Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah at the residence of Ajit Ahuja, chief of the Indus Peoples Forum. Both leaders discussed the issues of the province and its residents, and agreed to formulate a strategy against those who incited enmity and created hatred between the Sindhi and Muhajir communities on ethnic grounds.

They also agreed to jointly work in the future to ensure stability in the province, saying that they would not allow this scheme of instigating a conflict between the two communities to become successful.

The PSP delegation included Anis Kaim Khani, Ashfaq Mangi, Shabbir Ahmed Kaim Khani and Maqbool Abro, while Roshan Burro, Ijaz Samtio and Jugdish Ahuja were part of the SUP delegation.

Latest News

More From Karachi