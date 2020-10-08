SBCA chief put on notice over plea for implementation of by-laws

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the director general of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and others on a petition seeking the implementation of fire safety by-laws under the Building Code of Pakistan across the province to save precious in fire incidents.

Petitioner Nadeem A Sheikh submitted that two people had died and more than 13 others had been injured in a fire at a multi-storey building in Gulshan-e-Iqbal due to inadequate fire safety arrangements.

He said the federal government had introduced by-laws of the Building Code of Pakistan -- Fire Safety Provisions 2016 -- for fire prevention, life safety and the protection of buildings and structures, but the law had yet to be implemented by the provincial government in letter and spirit.

The petitioner said that the building code and fire safety provisions were necessary for giving approval to multi-storey buildings in the city, as they stipulated that any construction or modification of a building in violation of the provisions would be considered a violation of professional engineering works and the persons involved in it would be punished.

The court was requested to direct the Sindh government to implement the Building Code of Pakistan: Fire Safety Provisions across the province in letter and spirit and ensure that all multi-storey buildings had proper fire safety measures.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar inquired the provincial law officer about the progress in the implementation of the building safety laws. The assistant commissioner of Karachi submitted that a task force had been constituted to chalk out a plan for the implementation of the safety laws.

He submitted that the last meeting of the task force had been convened in 2019; however, he was unable to produce the minutes of the meeting before the court.

The court directed the provincial law officer to call all committee members of the task force and call some officers from the civil defence department to apprise the court about the issue with regard to the implementation of the fire safety by-laws.

The court also issued a notice to the DG of the SBCA and directed him to depute a focal person to attend the court proceedings on November 3.