Four hurt as dumper truck hits multiple vehicles

Four people were injured as a speedy dumper truck went out of control and crashed into multiple vehicles on Baloch Colony Flyover on Wednesday.

Around five vehicles were crushed in the accident, police said. Ambulances of different welfare associations reached the scene after the accident and moved the injured to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Doctors declared the condition of all four injured as stable. Police said the truck driver lost his control and hit around five vehicles. Police said an incensed crowd caught the driver and beat him before police took him into custody. Police have registered a case and initiated investigations.