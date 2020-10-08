Suspect of last yearâ€™s Rs270 million bank heist arrested

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a member of the gang of robbers who had made off with Rs270 million from a branch of a private bank last year.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Syed Kashif Ali. According to the SIU, Ali and his accomplices were involved in robbing Rs270 million from a branch of a private bank in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood in 2019. The case of the bank heist had been registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.