Suspect of last yearâ€™s Rs270 million bank heist arrested

Thu Oct 08, 2020
October 8, 2020

Suspect of last year's Rs270 million bank heist arrested

Karachi

October 8, 2020

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a member of the gang of robbers who had made off with Rs270 million from a branch of a private bank last year.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Syed Kashif Ali. According to the SIU, Ali and his accomplices were involved in robbing Rs270 million from a branch of a private bank in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood in 2019. The case of the bank heist had been registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.

