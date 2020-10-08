Suspect of last yearâ€™s Rs270 million bank heist arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a member of the gang of robbers who had made off with Rs270 million from a branch of a private bank last year.
The arrested suspect has been identified as Syed Kashif Ali. According to the SIU, Ali and his accomplices were involved in robbing Rs270 million from a branch of a private bank in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood in 2019. The case of the bank heist had been registered at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station.