Delhi’s oldest graveyard clears space to bury 400 coronavirus dead

NEW DELHI: Workers were clearing undergrowth from wasteland on Tuesday to add 400 graves to the national capital’s oldest functioning cemetery beside the ruins of historic city walls, as the death count from the coronavirus grows. With more than 100,000 deaths nationwide, India’s tally of infections has crossed 6.6 million, but there is little sign of any sustained fall in new daily numbers. Since its first virus burial in April, the Islamic graveyard of Jadid Qabristan has seen more than 700 funerals on a patch of adjoining wasteground designated for pandemic victims.