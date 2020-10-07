Nearly two decades after US invasion, Afghans fear Taliban return

KABUL: Almost two decades after the United States launched air strikes against Afghanistan´s ruling Taliban regime and started what would become America´s longest-ever war, the group are in a stronger position than ever. The invasion that followed those October 7, 2001 strikes quickly toppled the militants, who had harboured Al-Qaeda, the group behind the September 11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in America just weeks earlier. Now, 19 years since the collapse of their brutal Islamist regime, the Taliban are pushing for a return to power, having signed a landmark troop withdrawal deal with Washington in February and currently holding peace talks with the Afghan government. Fearful that the Taliban have changed little since the darkest days of their regime many Afghans worry about a new era of Taliban influence.