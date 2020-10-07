Johnson says he was too fat when fighting COVID

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was too fat when he became gravely ill with COVID-19 and that he has since lost 26 pounds (11.79 kg). “I have to admit the reason I had such a nasty experience with the disease is that although I was superficially in the peak of health when I caught it, I had a very common underlying condition - my friends I was too fat,” he said in an online speech to his party conference.