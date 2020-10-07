Johnson says he was too fat when fighting COVID

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was too fat when he became gravely ill with COVID-19 and that he has since lost 26 pounds (11.79 kg). “I have to admit the reason I had such a nasty experience with the disease is that although I was superficially in the peak of health when I caught it, I had a very common underlying condition - my friends I was too fat,” he said in an online speech to his party conference.