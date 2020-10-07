White House identifies 206 people who attended Trump events in Bedminster

WASHINGTON: The White House has given New Jersey officials the names of more than 200 people who attended events around President Donald Trump’s fundraising trip to Bedminster on Thursday, hours before he tested positive for COVID-19, New Jersey officials said.

“The White House supplied to NJ officials the names of at least 206 individuals who attended the events,” the New Jersey Department of Health said on Twitter. The department has contacted the people and recommended that they self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine if they were in close contact with the president and his staff.

Officials are also interviewing staff at Trump’s golf resort in Bedminster and making health recommendations, it said. US President Donald Trump on Monday returned to the White House following his hospital stay at the Walter Reed Medical Center, walked up the staircase of the South Portico and removed his mask before saluting Marine One. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was the latest White House staffer to test positive for the coronavirus, following an outbreak that has also infected the president, the first lady, multiple aides and three Republican senators.

Trump’s press secretary once described President Donald Trump as the “most tested man in America” when it came to COVID-19. But that testing operation proved woefully insufficient in protecting the president and those who work for him at the White House, as evidenced by a string of positive tests over the past week for Trump, his wife and others in their orbit. The White House, meanwhile, blocked new Food and Drug Administration guidelines on bringing potential vaccines for COVID-19 to market that would almost certainly have prevented their introduction before election.