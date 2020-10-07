PM orders crackdown against stockpiling of wheat and sugar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday ordered full crackdown against those involved in stockpiling of wheat and sugar, saying the government would ensure abundant availability of both items.

Imran Khan chaired a review meeting on existing stocks of wheat and sugar, supply and demand, imports to meet future needs and prices of essential commodities. He also ordered physical verification of stock in sugar mills.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Hammad Azhar, Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisers Abdul Razak Dawood, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistants Lieutenant General (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Dr Shahbaz Gill, secretaries of relevant ministries and other senior officers. Provincial chief secretaries attended the meeting through video link.

A briefing was given to the prime minister on the current stock and progress of wheat and sugar imports. He was also on the prices of essential commodities.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government would ensure abundant availability of wheat and sugar. He directed that full crackdown be carried out against those involved in stockpiling of wheat and sugar.

The prime minister directed the provincial governments to further increase the release of wheat to ensure availability of abundant wheat in the market. He directed that a detailed schedule of arrival of imported wheat in the country be presented.

Regarding sugar, the prime minister directed the chief secretaries to carry out physical verification of the stock in the sugar mills. He directed the chief secretary Punjab to announce the date of sugarcane crushing as soon as possible. The prime minister also directed the chief secretaries of Punjab and Sindh to announce the official price of sugarcane as soon as possible.