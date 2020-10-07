To check COVID-19: 26 Karachi areas declared hotspots

KARACHI: The coronavirus hotspots across the city rose to 26, according to the Sindh health department, as cases of the novel infection continue to rise across the city, Geo News reported.

Over 170 coronavirus cases were reported over the last 24 hours in Karachi. According to the provincial health department, Karachi district central's hotspot areas rose to eight in the city whereas four areas from district Malir have been declared as hotspots. Five areas each of the city's district Korangi and East have been included in the COVID-19 hotspot areas.

Two areas each of district south and district west were included among the coronavirus hotpot areas. The active number of COVID-19 cases in Karachi have climbed to 2,162. The city reported 170 coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, disclosed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. In Sindh, eight more patients of the novel coronavirus lost their lives, causing the death toll to rise to 2531 as 298 new cases emerged when 9754 samples were tested raining the tally to 138,891.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday, the chief minister said that the COVID-19 death rate has risen to 1.8%. He added that 369 more patients recovered overnight, raising the number of patients recovered so far to 131,831. The recovery rate stands at 95%. Our correspondent adds: Another 28 restaurants, 23 markets and shops, and four schools have been sealed across Karachi over non-compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) devised by the government to stop local transmission of the novel coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease.

The figures relating to the action taken on Monday that were released by the office of the city commissioner show that 14 restaurants were sealed in District Central, seven in District East, six in District South and one in District Malir. Three other restaurants were fined, while another 40 were issued with warnings. Different district administrations carried out inspections of 121 markets and shops in their respective jurisdictions, following which 23 of them were sealed (nine in District South, eight in District East and six in District Central), 13 were fined and 47 were issued with warnings. Four schools were also sealed in District South, while 16 others were issued with warnings: nine in District West, five in District Malir and two in District Korangi.

Thirty-six wedding halls were inspected late on Monday night by different district administrations, following which 29 were issued with warnings, but none of them was sealed or fined for violating the SOPs. Moreover, on the orders of the deputy commissioner of District East, 13 staff members of a wedding hall in the Shah Faisal Colony neighbourhood were screened for the virus.

APP adds: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 8,588 as 467 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. Six corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 86 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 28,280 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 7,993 in Sindh, 11,009 in Punjab, 3,771 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,000 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 911 in Balochistan, 385 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 211 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). Around 300,616 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 315,727 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,874, Balochistan 15,420, GB 3,857, ICT 16,845, KP 38,105, Punjab 100,033 and Sindh 138,593.About 6,523 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,523 in Sindh among two of them in hospital on Monday, 2,243 in Punjab three of them died in hospital on Monday, 1,262 in KP, 184 in ICT one of them in hospital on Monday, 146 in Balochistan, 89 in GB one of them in hospital on Sunday and 76 in AJK. A total of 3,702,607 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 793 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.