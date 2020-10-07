No one allowed to call others apostate

ISLAMABAD: Ulema and religious scholars from all schools of thought on Tuesday evolved consensus on a 20-point code of ethics to be observed by religious organisations for ending sectarian violence and communal hatred in the country.

The code of conduct was agreed at a meeting held here under the auspices of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII). Following are the main points of the code of conducts, which bears the signatures of leading Ulema and scholars of all schools of thought:

- Any kind of violence, tyranny and armed struggle in the name of Islam would be considered as revolt against the state.

- No body will be allowed to deliver speech against other sects from mosques, Imam Bargahs and mass gatherings. - The media should avoid discussing communal issues, airing hate material and information against the teachings of Islam. - Only the courts are authorised to decide the blasphemy cases.

- The rights of women, including the right to vote, education, jobs and inheritance, should be fully protected as the same are enshrined in the Islamic teachings.

- The people should desist from girls’ marriage with the Holy Quran, honour killings or Karokari, and Vani and Watta-Satta.

- Non-Muslims in Pakistan have the right to freely practice their religion in accordance with their beliefs.

- Every Muslim has the right to preach his beliefs but they are not allowed to level allegations against the members of opposing sects or religions. They have the right to struggle of implementation of Islamic Shariah. - The respect of right to dissent would be included in the curriculum. - The physical or mental training of terrorists should be strictly prohibited.

- The people should not join any linguistic, religious and communal movements. All and sundry should support law enforcers and armed forces of the country so that violence could be eradicated from the country.

- No individual has the right to declare any government functionary, members of armed forces or other personnel of law enforcers as infidel. Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz, Mufti Taqi Usmani, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Professor Sajid Mir, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandheri, Dr Raghab Naeemi, Allama Arif Wahidi, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Maulana Abdul Malik, Pir Naqeebur Rehman, Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Raja Nasir Abbas and others signed the code of ethics.