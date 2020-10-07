MWM for full protection of Chehlum processions

ISLAMABAD: Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, Central Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen, Tuesday called for full protection of the Chehlum processions of the Karbala martyrs, being the constitutional obligation of the concerned departments.

Speaking here at news conference at MWM secretariat along with other religious leaders including Central President Imamia Students Organisation Baradar Arif Al-Jani, he said that mourning processions should be protected and the provision of facilities was the constitutional responsibility of the relevant state institutions.

“This time the Chehlum of martyrs of Karbala will be a great manifestation of Sunni-Shia unity. The government should provide foolproof security to the processions of Chehlum across the country,” he noted.

He said that at present the entire region is being targeted by anti-Islamic forces and the US and its allies have been destabilising various countries including Pakistan.