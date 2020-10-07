Govt in chaos after PDM’s formation: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary Information Dr Nafisa Shah has said that after the formation of opposition alliance PDM, the selected government is in chaos and frightened.

“The days of Prime Minister Imran Khan have numbered and soon he will be evicted from PM House,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that the selected government is dragging the former president Asif Ali Zardari in false and concocted cases against him in courts hence his life is threatened in the times of COVID-19.

She said that the narrative of corruption has been defeated and the real corrupt in the government are being exposed on daily basis as their assets abroad are surfacing one after the other.

She said that allegation of treason against former prime ministers has now become a thing of the past. Democratic voice cannot be silenced by such allegations anymore.

Dr Nafisa Shah said that Syed Khurshid Shah is in prison so that he cannot raise his voice against the corruption of this selected government in the National Assembly.

She said PPP under the leadership and guidance of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will continue to fight for the democracy, strong parliament, and rule of law and Constitution in the country.