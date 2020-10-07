Man arrested in killing of college professor

PESHAWAR: Police said Tuesday they have arrested a man who acted as an accomplice to a college professor in the shooting death of a colleague from the Ahmadi community, foreign media reported.

The shooting took place on Monday, a day after the two professors allegedly had a heated discussion over a religious matter, police said.

The assailant, Professor Farooq Maad, remains at large. He and his accomplice, opened fire on the car of Professor Naeem Khattak as he was driving to work. Monday marked World Teachers’ Day.

The arrested man, identified only as Mubashar, was still being questioned, according to local police official Ayaz Khan.